Thu Jun 27 2024 09:18:56
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 830.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 828.55 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 836.95, closed at 830.45, with a high of 839.8 and a low of 823.95. The market capitalization was 12,374.76 crore. The 52-week high was 1019.4 and the 52-week low was 738.05. The BSE volume was 102,074 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 828.15. Over the past year, the share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has dropped by 13.43% to 828.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.69%
3 Months2.2%
6 Months-8.25%
YTD-7.56%
1 Year-13.43%
27 Jun 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1837.47Support 1821.27
Resistance 2846.78Support 2814.38
Resistance 3853.67Support 3805.07
27 Jun 2024, 08:31:12 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 884.5, 6.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 870.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0001
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2901 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 102 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04:46 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹830.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 839.8 & 823.95 yesterday to end at 830.45. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend

