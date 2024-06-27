Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹836.95, closed at ₹830.45, with a high of ₹839.8 and a low of ₹823.95. The market capitalization was ₹12,374.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1019.4 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume was 102,074 shares traded.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹828.15. Over the past year, the share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has dropped by 13.43% to ₹828.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.69%
|3 Months
|2.2%
|6 Months
|-8.25%
|YTD
|-7.56%
|1 Year
|-13.43%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|837.47
|Support 1
|821.27
|Resistance 2
|846.78
|Support 2
|814.38
|Resistance 3
|853.67
|Support 3
|805.07
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 6.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹870.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 102 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹839.8 & ₹823.95 yesterday to end at ₹830.45. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend