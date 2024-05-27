Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 815.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809.1 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 819.9 and closed at 815.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 819.9, while the low was 808. The market capitalization stood at 12,084.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1,022.3 and 738.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,453 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1816.6Support 1804.7
Resistance 2824.25Support 2800.45
Resistance 3828.5Support 3792.8
27 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 8.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0011
    Buy3322
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 224 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 370 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 207 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

27 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹815.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 819.9 & 808 yesterday to end at 815.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

