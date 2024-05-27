Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹819.9 and closed at ₹815.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹819.9, while the low was ₹808. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,084.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1,022.3 and ₹738.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,453 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|816.6
|Support 1
|804.7
|Resistance 2
|824.25
|Support 2
|800.45
|Resistance 3
|828.5
|Support 3
|792.8
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 207 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹819.9 & ₹808 yesterday to end at ₹815.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend