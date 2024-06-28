Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened and closed at ₹828.55. The high for the day was ₹832.65, and the low was ₹812. The market capitalization stood at ₹12178.36 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1019.4 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 280578 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 8.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹870.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1249 k & BSE volume was 280 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹832.65 & ₹812 yesterday to end at ₹828.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend