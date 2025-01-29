Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 670.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 694.55 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 688 and closed slightly higher at 688.45. The stock reached a high of 697.60 and a low of 666 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 10,073.90 crore. Notably, the 52-week high for the stock is 955, while the 52-week low is 686.60. The trading volume on the BSE was 29,402 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹694.55, up 3.59% from yesterday's ₹670.45

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 687.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 708.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 708.18 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 2.55%, currently trading at 687.55. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by -21.54%, also settling at 687.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.35%
3 Months-6.68%
6 Months-17.77%
YTD-8.57%
1 Year-21.54%
29 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1687.97Support 1656.52
Resistance 2708.18Support 2645.28
Resistance 3719.42Support 3625.07
29 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 804.0, 19.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 822.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3332
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 581 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 462 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 552 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹688.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 697.60 & 666 yesterday to end at 673.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

