Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹688 and closed slightly higher at ₹688.45. The stock reached a high of ₹697.60 and a low of ₹666 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,073.90 crore. Notably, the 52-week high for the stock is ₹955, while the 52-week low is ₹686.60. The trading volume on the BSE was 29,402 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹687.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹708.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹708.18 then there can be further positive price movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 2.55%, currently trading at ₹687.55. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by -21.54%, also settling at ₹687.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.35%
|3 Months
|-6.68%
|6 Months
|-17.77%
|YTD
|-8.57%
|1 Year
|-21.54%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|687.97
|Support 1
|656.52
|Resistance 2
|708.18
|Support 2
|645.28
|Resistance 3
|719.42
|Support 3
|625.07
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹804.0, 19.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹822.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 552 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹697.60 & ₹666 yesterday to end at ₹673.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend