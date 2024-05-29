Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹802.1 and a close price of ₹800.7. The high for the day was ₹810.5, while the low was ₹800.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹11992.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1022.3 and ₹738.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 9.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 287 k & BSE volume was 70 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹810.5 & ₹800.05 yesterday to end at ₹800.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend