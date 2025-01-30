Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹670.20 and closed slightly higher at ₹670.45. The stock reached a high of ₹700 and maintained a low of ₹670.20 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,445.79 crore, the stock's performance reflects its position within the market, trading volumes reached 14,640 shares. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹955 and a low of ₹666.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 279 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹700 & ₹670.20 yesterday to end at ₹697.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend