Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 3.99 %. The stock closed at 670.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 697.20 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 670.20 and closed slightly higher at 670.45. The stock reached a high of 700 and maintained a low of 670.20 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of 10,445.79 crore, the stock's performance reflects its position within the market, trading volumes reached 14,640 shares. The stock has a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 666.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 294 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 463 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 279 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹670.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 700 & 670.20 yesterday to end at 697.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.