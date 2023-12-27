HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of HAPPY FORGINGS was ₹1001.25, and the close price was ₹850. The high for the day was ₹1026.45, while the low was ₹961. The market capitalization is at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are unknown. The BSE volume for the day was 278,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.