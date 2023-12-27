Hello User
HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 17.91 %. The stock closed at 850 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1002.2 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of HAPPY FORGINGS was 1001.25, and the close price was 850. The high for the day was 1026.45, while the low was 961. The market capitalization is at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are unknown. The BSE volume for the day was 278,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹850 on last trading day

On the last day, HAPPY FORGINGS had a trading volume of 278,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 850.

