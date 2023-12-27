HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of HAPPY FORGINGS was ₹1001.25, and the close price was ₹850. The high for the day was ₹1026.45, while the low was ₹961. The market capitalization is at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are unknown. The BSE volume for the day was 278,732 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST
HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹850 on last trading day
On the last day, HAPPY FORGINGS had a trading volume of 278,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹850.