HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 21.15 %. The stock closed at 850 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1029.8 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings opened at 1001.25 and closed at 850, with a high of 1087.85 and a low of 961. The market capitalization is not provided, and the 52-week high and low are also missing. The BSE volume for the day was 764,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹850 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Happy Forgings was 764,530 shares. The closing price for the stock was 850.

