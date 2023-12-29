Hello User
HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 1029.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1019.1 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Happy Forgings shows that the stock opened at 1016.4 and closed at 1029.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1057.4, while the lowest price was 1005.5. The market capitalization for Happy Forgings is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1087.85, and the 52-week low is 961. The stock saw a trading volume of 112,147 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹1029.8 on last trading day

On the last day of HAPPY FORGINGS on the BSE, the trading volume was 112,147 shares. The closing price for the day was 1029.8.

