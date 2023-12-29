HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : The last day's trading data for Happy Forgings shows that the stock opened at ₹1016.4 and closed at ₹1029.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1057.4, while the lowest price was ₹1005.5. The market capitalization for Happy Forgings is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1087.85, and the 52-week low is ₹961. The stock saw a trading volume of 112,147 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.