HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today Live Updates : HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at 956.7, up 1.58% from yesterday's 941.85

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 05:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 941.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 956.7 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings' stock opened at 951.5 and closed at 953.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 959.15 and a low of 940 during the day. The market capitalization of Happy Forgings is 8859.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 1087.85 and a 52-week low of 813.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 1251 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Happy Forgings stock reached a low price of 941.1 and a high price of 969.35 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today :HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at ₹956.7, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹941.85

HAPPY FORGINGS share price closed the day at 956.7 - a 1.58% higher than the previous closing price.

02 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days944.88
10 Days934.67
20 Days921.58
50 Days921.60
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
Happy Forgings stock reached a low price of 941.1 and a high price of 969.35 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS rose by 2.4% today to reach 964.45, outperforming its peers. While Azad Engineering and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are declining, Netweb Technologies India and SBFC Finance are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Netweb Technologies India1765.484.055.01891.15739.78990.12
SBFC Finance88.260.790.997.9972.239460.49
Happy Forgings964.4522.62.41087.85813.559085.59
Azad Engineering1315.3-12.45-0.941465.0641.957775.13
TVS Supply Chain Solutions178.0-0.8-0.45257.95145.47902.37
02 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS increased by 0.65% today, reaching 948. Meanwhile, its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Azad Engineering and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are both declining, while Netweb Technologies India and SBFC Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Netweb Technologies India1765.484.055.01891.15739.78990.12
SBFC Finance88.30.830.9597.9972.239464.78
Happy Forgings948.06.150.651087.85813.558930.62
Azad Engineering1314.0-13.75-1.041465.0641.957767.45
TVS Supply Chain Solutions178.0-0.8-0.45257.95145.47902.37
02 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS has increased by 0.23% today, trading at 944.00. However, over the past year, the price of HAPPY FORGINGS shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 944.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months-8.1%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-8.47%
1 Year-99999.99%
02 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹953.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 959.15 & 940 yesterday to end at 953.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

