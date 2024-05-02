HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today Live Updates : HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at 956.7, up 1.58% from yesterday's 941.85

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings' stock opened at ₹951.5 and closed at ₹953.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹959.15 and a low of ₹940 during the day. The market capitalization of Happy Forgings is ₹8859.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1087.85 and a 52-week low of ₹813.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 1251 shares on that day.
Happy Forgings stock reached a low price of ₹941.1 and a high price of ₹969.35 on the current day.
HAPPY FORGINGS share price closed the day at ₹956.7 - a 1.58% higher than the previous closing price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|944.88
|10 Days
|934.67
|20 Days
|921.58
|50 Days
|921.60
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS rose by 2.4% today to reach ₹964.45, outperforming its peers. While Azad Engineering and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are declining, Netweb Technologies India and SBFC Finance are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Netweb Technologies India
|1765.4
|84.05
|5.0
|1891.15
|739.7
|8990.12
|SBFC Finance
|88.26
|0.79
|0.9
|97.99
|72.23
|9460.49
|Happy Forgings
|964.45
|22.6
|2.4
|1087.85
|813.55
|9085.59
|Azad Engineering
|1315.3
|-12.45
|-0.94
|1465.0
|641.95
|7775.13
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|178.0
|-0.8
|-0.45
|257.95
|145.4
|7902.37
The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS has increased by 0.23% today, trading at ₹944.00. However, over the past year, the price of HAPPY FORGINGS shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹944.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|-8.1%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.47%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The stock traded in the range of ₹959.15 & ₹940 yesterday to end at ₹953.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
