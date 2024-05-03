Hello User
HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today Live Updates : HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at 975.95, up 2.07% from yesterday's 956.15

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 05:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 956.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 975.95 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings' stock opened at 945.05 and closed at 941.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 969.35 and the low was 941.1. The market capitalization stands at 9012.58 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1087.85 and 813.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6784 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Happy Forgings share price live: Today's Price range

Happy Forgings stock reached a low of 955 and a high of 989.05 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today :HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at ₹975.95, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹956.15

HAPPY FORGINGS share price closed the day at 975.95 - a 2.07% higher than the previous closing price.

03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days944.88
10 Days934.67
20 Days921.58
50 Days921.60
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
03 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Happy Forgings share price live: Today's Price range

Happy Forgings stock's low price today was 955, and the high price reached was 989.05.

03 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, HAPPY FORGINGS' stock price increased by 1.17% to reach 967.35, outperforming its peers. While SBFC Finance is experiencing a decline, companies like Netweb Technologies India, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, and Azad Engineering are seeing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.26% and -0.37% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Netweb Technologies India1853.6588.255.01891.15739.79439.52
SBFC Finance86.0-2.24-2.5497.9972.239218.25
Happy Forgings967.3511.21.171087.85813.559112.91
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1221.715.551.291648.6960.08010.2
Azad Engineering1321.58.950.681465.0641.957811.78
03 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Price Analysis

HAPPY FORGINGS' stock has increased by 3.32% today, reaching 987.85. Over the past year, the price of HAPPY FORGINGS shares dropped by -99999.99% to 987.85. In contrast, Nifty rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.06%
3 Months-6.25%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-7.03%
1 Year-99999.99%
03 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹941.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 969.35 & 941.1 yesterday to end at 941.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.