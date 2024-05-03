HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today Live Updates : HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at 975.95, up 2.07% from yesterday's 956.15

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings' stock opened at ₹945.05 and closed at ₹941.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹969.35 and the low was ₹941.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹9012.58 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1087.85 and ₹813.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6784 shares traded.
Happy Forgings stock reached a low of ₹955 and a high of ₹989.05 on the current day.
HAPPY FORGINGS share price closed the day at ₹975.95 - a 2.07% higher than the previous closing price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|944.88
|10 Days
|934.67
|20 Days
|921.58
|50 Days
|921.60
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Happy Forgings stock's low price today was ₹955, and the high price reached was ₹989.05.
Today, HAPPY FORGINGS' stock price increased by 1.17% to reach ₹967.35, outperforming its peers. While SBFC Finance is experiencing a decline, companies like Netweb Technologies India, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, and Azad Engineering are seeing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.26% and -0.37% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Netweb Technologies India
|1853.65
|88.25
|5.0
|1891.15
|739.7
|9439.52
|SBFC Finance
|86.0
|-2.24
|-2.54
|97.99
|72.23
|9218.25
|Happy Forgings
|967.35
|11.2
|1.17
|1087.85
|813.55
|9112.91
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1221.7
|15.55
|1.29
|1648.6
|960.0
|8010.2
|Azad Engineering
|1321.5
|8.95
|0.68
|1465.0
|641.95
|7811.78
HAPPY FORGINGS stock price rose by 1.83% today to reach ₹973.6, outperforming its peers. While SBFC Finance is declining, Netweb Technologies India, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, and Azad Engineering are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.52% and 0.49%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Netweb Technologies India
|1853.65
|88.25
|5.0
|1891.15
|739.7
|9439.52
|SBFC Finance
|86.8
|-1.44
|-1.63
|97.99
|72.23
|9304.0
|Happy Forgings
|973.6
|17.45
|1.83
|1087.85
|813.55
|9171.79
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1229.4
|23.25
|1.93
|1648.6
|960.0
|8060.69
|Azad Engineering
|1334.3
|21.75
|1.66
|1465.0
|641.95
|7887.45
HAPPY FORGINGS' stock has increased by 3.32% today, reaching ₹987.85. Over the past year, the price of HAPPY FORGINGS shares dropped by -99999.99% to ₹987.85. In contrast, Nifty rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|3 Months
|-6.25%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-7.03%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The stock traded in the range of ₹969.35 & ₹941.1 yesterday to end at ₹941.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
