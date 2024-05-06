HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings opened at ₹989.05 and closed at ₹956.15 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹989.05, while the low was ₹955. The market capitalization stood at ₹9193.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1087.85 and ₹813.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11610 shares.
Happy Forgings share price live: Today's Price range
Happy Forgings stock reached a low price of ₹950.2 and a high price of ₹983.15 on the current day.
HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|955.77
|10 Days
|943.25
|20 Days
|929.21
|50 Days
|920.11
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers
Happy Forgings' stock price declined by 1.54% today, reaching ₹954.3, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. SBFC Finance and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are both decreasing, while Netweb Technologies India and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are both showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Netweb Technologies India
|1929.6
|75.95
|4.1
|1891.15
|739.7
|10876.36
|SBFC Finance
|85.0
|-0.97
|-1.13
|97.99
|72.23
|9111.06
|Happy Forgings
|954.3
|-14.95
|-1.54
|1087.85
|813.55
|8989.97
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1239.7
|16.55
|1.35
|1648.6
|960.0
|8128.22
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|172.45
|-2.5
|-1.43
|257.95
|145.4
|7655.98
HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at ₹975.20. Over the past year, the price of HAPPY FORGINGS shares dropped by -99999.99% to ₹975.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.06%
|3 Months
|-3.61%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-5.84%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹956.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹989.05 & ₹955 yesterday to end at ₹956.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
