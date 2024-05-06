Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 956.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 975.95 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings opened at 989.05 and closed at 956.15 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 989.05, while the low was 955. The market capitalization stood at 9193.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1087.85 and 813.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Happy Forgings share price live: Today's Price range

Happy Forgings stock reached a low price of 950.2 and a high price of 983.15 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days955.77
10 Days943.25
20 Days929.21
50 Days920.11
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers

Happy Forgings' stock price declined by 1.54% today, reaching 954.3, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. SBFC Finance and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are both decreasing, while Netweb Technologies India and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are both showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Netweb Technologies India1929.675.954.11891.15739.710876.36
SBFC Finance85.0-0.97-1.1397.9972.239111.06
Happy Forgings954.3-14.95-1.541087.85813.558989.97
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1239.716.551.351648.6960.08128.22
TVS Supply Chain Solutions172.45-2.5-1.43257.95145.47655.98
06 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS dropped by 1.48% today to reach 954.95, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. SBFC Finance and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are declining, whereas Netweb Technologies India and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Netweb Technologies India1946.392.655.01891.15739.710970.49
SBFC Finance83.99-1.98-2.397.9972.239002.8
Happy Forgings954.95-14.3-1.481087.85813.558996.1
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1228.455.30.431648.6960.08054.46
TVS Supply Chain Solutions170.6-4.35-2.49257.95145.47573.85
06 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at 975.20. Over the past year, the price of HAPPY FORGINGS shares dropped by -99999.99% to 975.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.06%
3 Months-3.61%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-5.84%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹956.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 989.05 & 955 yesterday to end at 956.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.