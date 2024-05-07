Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 969.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 953 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : On the last day, HAPPY FORGINGS opened at 975.95, closed at 969.25 with a high of 983.15 and a low of 947. The market cap was 8977.73 cr, with a 52-week high of 1087.85 and a 52-week low of 813.55. The BSE volume was 10952 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹969.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 983.15 & 947 yesterday to end at 969.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.