HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 950.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 927.95 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings opened at 953 and closed at 950.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 953 and a low of 915.1. The market capitalization stood at 8741.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1087.85 and the 52-week low was 813.55. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10103.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹950.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 953 & 915.1 yesterday to end at 950.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

