HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings opened at ₹953 and closed at ₹950.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹953 and a low of ₹915.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹8741.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1087.85 and the 52-week low was ₹813.55. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10103.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST
HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹950.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹953 & ₹915.1 yesterday to end at ₹950.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.