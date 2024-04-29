Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 947.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 963 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings' stock opened at 950.05 and closed at 947.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 966.6, while the low was 950.05. The market capitalization stood at 9071.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1087.85 and 813.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1353 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days941.35
10 Days925.03
20 Days914.37
50 Days924.25
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
29 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price NSE Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹947.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 966.6 & 950.05 yesterday to end at 947.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.