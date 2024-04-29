HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings' stock opened at ₹950.05 and closed at ₹947.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹966.6, while the low was ₹950.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹9071.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1087.85 and ₹813.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1353 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|941.35
|10 Days
|925.03
|20 Days
|914.37
|50 Days
|924.25
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The stock traded in the range of ₹966.6 & ₹950.05 yesterday to end at ₹947.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
