HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today Live Updates : HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at ₹940.4, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹953.9

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings opened at ₹950.05 and closed at ₹947.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹966.6 and a low of ₹947.45. The market capitalization of Happy Forgings was ₹9034.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1087.85 and the 52-week low was ₹813.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4133 shares traded.
HAPPY FORGINGS share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
HAPPY FORGINGS has a 0.70% MF holding & 1.12% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.66% in december to 0.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.06% in december to 1.12% in march quarter.
HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
HAPPY FORGINGS reported a ROE of 23.50% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 21.36% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.30% and 18.40% respectively.
HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live : Financial performance
HAPPY FORGINGS has experienced a significant decline in EPS and revenue over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have significant growth in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.
HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS decreased by 1.42% today to reach ₹940.4, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. SBFC Finance, Azad Engineering, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are all declining, whereas Netweb Technologies India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|SBFC Finance
|87.47
|-4.07
|-4.45
|97.99
|72.23
|9308.65
|Netweb Technologies India
|1692.0
|13.85
|0.83
|1891.15
|739.7
|8616.34
|Happy Forgings
|940.4
|-13.5
|-1.42
|1087.85
|813.55
|8859.03
|Azad Engineering
|1329.9
|-29.1
|-2.14
|1465.0
|641.95
|7861.44
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|178.8
|-2.5
|-1.38
|257.95
|145.4
|7937.89
HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|941.35
|10 Days
|925.03
|20 Days
|914.37
|50 Days
|924.25
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS has increased by 0.29% to ₹956.65 today. However, over the past year, the price of HAPPY FORGINGS shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹956.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22679.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|-4.09%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-7.16%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹947.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹966.6 & ₹947.45 yesterday to end at ₹947.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
