HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today Live Updates : HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at 940.4, down -1.42% from yesterday's 953.9

12 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

HAPPY FORGINGS stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 953.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 940.4 per share. Investors should monitor HAPPY FORGINGS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HAPPY FORGINGS Stock Price Today

HAPPY FORGINGS Share Price Today : Happy Forgings opened at 950.05 and closed at 947.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 966.6 and a low of 947.45. The market capitalization of Happy Forgings was 9034.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1087.85 and the 52-week low was 813.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4133 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

HAPPY FORGINGS has a 0.70% MF holding & 1.12% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.66% in december to 0.70% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.06% in december to 1.12% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

HAPPY FORGINGS reported a ROE of 23.50% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 21.36% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.30% and 18.40% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:02 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live : Financial performance

HAPPY FORGINGS has experienced a significant decline in EPS and revenue over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have significant growth in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS decreased by 1.42% today to reach 940.4, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. SBFC Finance, Azad Engineering, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are all declining, whereas Netweb Technologies India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
SBFC Finance87.47-4.07-4.4597.9972.239308.65
Netweb Technologies India1692.013.850.831891.15739.78616.34
Happy Forgings940.4-13.5-1.421087.85813.558859.03
Azad Engineering1329.9-29.1-2.141465.0641.957861.44
TVS Supply Chain Solutions178.8-2.5-1.38257.95145.47937.89
30 Apr 2024, 05:36 PM IST Happy Forgings share price live: Today's Price range

Happy Forgings stock's low price for the day was 940, while the high price reached was 959.15.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Today :HAPPY FORGINGS closed today at ₹940.4, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹953.9

HAPPY FORGINGS share price closed the day at 940.4 - a 1.42% lower than the previous closing price.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days941.35
10 Days925.03
20 Days914.37
50 Days924.25
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of HAPPY FORGINGS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST Happy Forgings share price live: Today's Price range

Happy Forgings stock's low price today was 942.9 and the high price was 959.15.

30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST HAPPY FORGINGS Short Term and Long Term Trends

30 Apr 2024, 11:14 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of HAPPY FORGINGS has dropped by 0.65% to reach 947.7, in line with its industry peers. Similarly, SBFC Finance, Netweb Technologies India, Azad Engineering, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
SBFC Finance88.71-2.83-3.0997.9972.239440.61
Netweb Technologies India1662.95-15.2-0.911891.15739.78468.4
Happy Forgings947.7-6.2-0.651087.85813.558927.8
Azad Engineering1332.0-27.0-1.991465.0641.957873.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions180.25-1.05-0.58257.95145.48002.26
30 Apr 2024, 09:56 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of HAPPY FORGINGS has dropped by -0.03% today to reach 953.65, in line with its industry peers. Other companies in the sector, including SBFC Finance, Netweb Technologies India, Azad Engineering, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, are also experiencing declines. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
SBFC Finance88.3-3.24-3.5497.9972.239396.98
Netweb Technologies India1673.25-4.9-0.291891.15739.78520.85
Happy Forgings953.65-0.25-0.031087.85813.558983.85
Azad Engineering1333.0-26.0-1.911465.0641.957879.76
TVS Supply Chain Solutions180.9-0.4-0.22257.95145.48031.12
30 Apr 2024, 09:23 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of HAPPY FORGINGS has increased by 0.29% to 956.65 today. However, over the past year, the price of HAPPY FORGINGS shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 956.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22679.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.55%
3 Months-4.09%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-7.16%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST HAPPY FORGINGS share price Live :HAPPY FORGINGS closed at ₹947.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 966.6 & 947.45 yesterday to end at 947.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

