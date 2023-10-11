comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stocks plummet in trading today

3 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 18.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & DatcomPremium
Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom

On the last day of trading, the open price for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datcom was 18.4 and the close price was also 18.4. The stock reached a high of 18.98 and a low of 18.03 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 21.95 and the 52-week low was 14.28. The BSE volume for the stock was 251 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 11:17:01 AM IST

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom reached a low price of 18.03 and a high price of 18.98 on the current day.

11 Oct 2023, 11:05:17 AM IST

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price update :Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom trading at ₹18.35, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹18.4

The current data for Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock shows that the stock price is 18.35, with a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a small decline in value. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a minor decrease in price.

11 Oct 2023, 10:23:15 AM IST

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock is 18.03, while the high price is 18.98.

11 Oct 2023, 10:22:34 AM IST

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price Today :Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom trading at ₹18.3, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹18.4

The stock price of Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom has decreased by 0.54% or 0.1. The current stock price is 18.3.

11 Oct 2023, 09:51:37 AM IST

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:40:07 AM IST

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price Live :Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom closed at ₹18.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 251. The closing price for the shares was 18.4.

