Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom opened at ₹18.4 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹18.98 and the low was ₹18.03. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.95 and the 52-week low is ₹14.28. The BSE volume for the day was 5276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.