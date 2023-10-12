Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 18.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.31 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom

On the last day of trading, Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom opened at 18.4 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 18.98 and the low was 18.03. The market capitalization of the company is 14.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.95 and the 52-week low is 14.28. The BSE volume for the day was 5276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price Live :Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom closed at ₹18.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datcom had a trading volume of 5276 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 18.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.