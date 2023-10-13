Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom saw an open price of ₹18.98 and a close price of ₹18.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹18.98 while the lowest was ₹18.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at 14.94 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.95 and the 52-week low is ₹14.28. The BSE volume for the day was 8456 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹18.45. There has been a 0.82% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.15.
