Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 18.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom

The last day of trading for Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom saw an open price of 18.98 and a close price of 18.3. The highest price reached during the day was 18.98 while the lowest was 18.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at 14.94 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.95 and the 52-week low is 14.28. The BSE volume for the day was 8456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price Today :Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom trading at ₹18.45, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹18.3

The current data of Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom stock shows that the stock is priced at 18.45. There has been a 0.82% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

13 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom share price Live :Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom closed at ₹18.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom, the total volume of shares traded was 8,456. The closing price of each share was 18.3.

