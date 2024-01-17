Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : On the last day, Hathway Cable & Datacom had an open price of ₹24.6, a close price of ₹24.53, a high of ₹25.19, and a low of ₹22.95. The market capitalization was ₹4221.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹26.12 and a 52-week low of ₹12.21. The BSE volume for the day was 3,717,491 shares.
17 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹24.53 on last trading day
