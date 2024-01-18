Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : On the last day, Hathway Cable & Datacom opened at ₹23.7 and closed at ₹23.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹24.52, while the low was ₹23. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4209.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.12, and the 52-week low is ₹12.21. The BSE volume for the day was 4,348,239 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹23.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a trading volume of 4,348,239 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹23.85.