Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : Hathway Cable & Datacom's stock opened at ₹23.75 and closed at ₹23.78 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹24.07 and a low of ₹22.63. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,191.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹26.12 and ₹12.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,374,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.