Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 23.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.68 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Price Today

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : Hathway Cable & Datacom's stock opened at 23.75 and closed at 23.78 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 24.07 and a low of 22.63. The market capitalization of the company is 4,191.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 26.12 and 12.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,374,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹23.78 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a volume of 2,374,404 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 23.78.

