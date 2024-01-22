 Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 24.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.88 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Price TodayPremium
Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Price Today

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : Hathway Cable & Datacom opened at 24.38 and closed at 24.02 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 24.38 and a low of 23.72. The market capitalization of the company is 4,227.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 26.12 and 12.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 953,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13:46 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hathway Cable & Datacom stock today was 23.72, while the high price was 24.38.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41:47 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price NSE Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.88, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹24.02

The stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom is currently 23.88. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.14, suggesting a small drop in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37:10 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Network 18 Media & Investments127.60.570.45136.248.3513359.06
TV18 Broadcast65.650.110.1768.6227.3511254.77
Hathway Cable & Datacom23.88-0.14-0.5826.1212.214227.01
Dish Tv India20.560.291.4324.812.43785.62
DEN Networks61.0-0.22-0.3669.425.42911.07
22 Jan 2024, 10:26:10 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:03:34 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:54 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:35 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months13.1%
6 Months56.68%
YTD13.44%
1 Year48.0%
22 Jan 2024, 09:02:19 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:08:09 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹24.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a BSE volume of 953,393 shares. The closing price for the stock was 24.02.

Recommended For You
