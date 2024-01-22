Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : Hathway Cable & Datacom opened at ₹24.38 and closed at ₹24.02 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹24.38 and a low of ₹23.72. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,227.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹26.12 and ₹12.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 953,393 shares.
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Hathway Cable & Datacom stock today was ₹23.72, while the high price was ₹24.38.
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price NSE Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.88, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹24.02
The stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom is currently ₹23.88. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.14, suggesting a small drop in the stock price.
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|127.6
|0.57
|0.45
|136.2
|48.35
|13359.06
|TV18 Broadcast
|65.65
|0.11
|0.17
|68.62
|27.35
|11254.77
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|23.88
|-0.14
|-0.58
|26.12
|12.21
|4227.01
|Dish Tv India
|20.56
|0.29
|1.43
|24.8
|12.4
|3785.62
|DEN Networks
|61.0
|-0.22
|-0.36
|69.4
|25.4
|2911.07
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|13.1%
|6 Months
|56.68%
|YTD
|13.44%
|1 Year
|48.0%
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹24.02 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a BSE volume of 953,393 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹24.02.
