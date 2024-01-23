Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom opened at ₹24.38 and closed at ₹24.02. The stock reached a high of ₹24.38 and a low of ₹23.72 during the day. The market capitalization of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹4227.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.12 and the 52-week low is ₹12.21. The BSE volume for the stock was 953,393 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹24.02 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a volume of 953,393 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹24.02.