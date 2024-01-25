Hello User
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Stocks Take a Dive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 23.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.03 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Price Today

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : On the last day, Hathway Cable & Datacom had an open price of 22.28 and a close price of 22.24. The stock had a high of 23.19 and a low of 21.72. The market capitalization of the company is 4081.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.12 and the 52-week low is 12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.03, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹23.06

The current stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom is 23.03. It has experienced a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.03, meaning the stock price has decreased by 0.03 since the previous trading session.

25 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹22.24 on last trading day

On the last day, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a trading volume of 3,503,079 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 22.24.

