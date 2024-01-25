Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Stocks Take a Dive

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : On the last day, Hathway Cable & Datacom had an open price of ₹22.28 and a close price of ₹22.24. The stock had a high of ₹23.19 and a low of ₹21.72. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4081.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.12 and the 52-week low is ₹12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,079 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.