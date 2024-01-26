Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Sees Stock Price Increase

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 23.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.21 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Price Today

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : Hathway Cable & Datacom's stock opened at 23.47 and closed at 23.06 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 23.5 and a low of 22.97. The market capitalization of the company is 4108.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 26.12 and 12.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,435,515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.21, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹23.06

The current data for Hathway Cable & Datacom stock shows that the price is 23.21. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹23.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Hathway Cable & Datacom on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,435,515. The closing price of the shares was 23.06.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.