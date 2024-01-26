Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Sees Stock Price Increase

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : Hathway Cable & Datacom's stock opened at ₹23.47 and closed at ₹23.06 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹23.5 and a low of ₹22.97. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4108.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹26.12 and ₹12.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,435,515 shares.

