LIVE UPDATES

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom seizes market gains

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 23.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.61 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Price TodayPremium
Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Price Today

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : On the last day, Hathway Cable & Datacom opened at 23.47 and closed at 23.06. The stock reached a high of 23.5 and a low of 22.97. Its market cap is currently at 4108.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.12 and the 52-week low is 12.21. The BSE volume for the stock was 1435515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:19:24 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom reached a low of 23.2 and a high of 23.83 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:03:02 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price NSE Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.61, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹23.21

The current stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom is 23.61, with a percentage change of 1.72. This means that the stock has increased by 1.72% from its previous closing price. The net change is 0.4, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.4 units. Overall, the stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 10:38:13 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Network 18 Media & Investments122.131.371.13136.248.3512786.38
TV18 Broadcast66.482.173.3768.6227.3511397.07
Hathway Cable & Datacom23.670.461.9826.1212.214189.84
Dish Tv India19.170.140.7424.812.43529.69
DEN Networks60.090.520.8769.425.42867.64
29 Jan 2024, 10:33:46 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.73, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹23.21

The current data of Hathway Cable & Datacom stock shows that the stock price is 23.73, which has increased by 2.24%. This represents a net change of 0.52.

Click here for Hathway Cable & Datacom Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:12:00 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Today's Price range

Hathway Cable & Datacom stock's low price for today was 23.2 and the high price was 23.64.

29 Jan 2024, 10:00:27 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price NSE Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.56, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹23.21

The current data for Hathway Cable & Datacom stock shows that the stock price is 23.56, with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.51% from its previous value and has seen a net increase of 0.35.

29 Jan 2024, 09:52:14 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:36:09 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.73%
3 Months16.74%
6 Months51.14%
YTD9.43%
1 Year46.37%
29 Jan 2024, 09:17:05 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.26, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹23.21

The current stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom is 23.26, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.22% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 0.05.

Click here for Hathway Cable & Datacom Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:22:29 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price update :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹23.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a BSE volume of 1,435,515 shares. The closing price of the company's stock was 23.06.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App