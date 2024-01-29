Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom seizes market gains

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : On the last day, Hathway Cable & Datacom opened at ₹23.47 and closed at ₹23.06. The stock reached a high of ₹23.5 and a low of ₹22.97. Its market cap is currently at ₹4108.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.12 and the 52-week low is ₹12.21. The BSE volume for the stock was 1435515 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Network 18 Media & Investments 122.13 1.37 1.13 136.2 48.35 12786.38 TV18 Broadcast 66.48 2.17 3.37 68.62 27.35 11397.07 Hathway Cable & Datacom 23.67 0.46 1.98 26.12 12.21 4189.84 Dish Tv India 19.17 0.14 0.74 24.8 12.4 3529.69 DEN Networks 60.09 0.52 0.87 69.4 25.4 2867.64

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.73% 3 Months 16.74% 6 Months 51.14% YTD 9.43% 1 Year 46.37%

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price update :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹23.06 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a BSE volume of 1,435,515 shares. The closing price of the company's stock was ₹23.06.