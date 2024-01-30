Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.76 %. The stock closed at 23.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hathway Cable & Datacom stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock Price Today

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : Hathway Cable & Datacom's stock opened at 23.42 and closed at 23.21 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 24.29 and a low of 23.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 4,221.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.12 and the 52-week low is 12.21. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,301,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price update :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.85, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹23.21

The current data for Hathway Cable & Datacom stock shows that the price is 23.85 with a percent change of 2.76 and a net change of 0.64. This means that the stock has increased by 2.76% from its previous value and has gained 0.64 points.

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months17.11%
6 Months50.0%
YTD12.5%
1 Year51.91%
30 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today :Hathway Cable & Datacom trading at ₹23.85, up 2.76% from yesterday's ₹23.21

The current stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom is 23.85. It has experienced a percent change of 2.76, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.64, suggesting an increase in the stock price by 0.64.

30 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Live :Hathway Cable & Datacom closed at ₹23.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a volume of 3,301,128 shares with a closing price of 23.21.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!