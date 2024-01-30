Hathway Cable & Datacom share price Today Live Updates : Hathway Cable & Datacom Sees Positive Trading Day

Hathway Cable & Datacom Share Price Today : Hathway Cable & Datacom's stock opened at ₹23.42 and closed at ₹23.21 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹24.29 and a low of ₹23.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,221.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.12 and the 52-week low is ₹12.21. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,301,128 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hathway Cable & Datacom stock shows that the price is ₹23.85 with a percent change of 2.76 and a net change of 0.64. This means that the stock has increased by 2.76% from its previous value and has gained 0.64 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|17.11%
|6 Months
|50.0%
|YTD
|12.5%
|1 Year
|51.91%
The current stock price of Hathway Cable & Datacom is ₹23.85. It has experienced a percent change of 2.76, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.64, suggesting an increase in the stock price by ₹0.64.
On the last day of trading, Hathway Cable & Datacom had a volume of 3,301,128 shares with a closing price of ₹23.21.
