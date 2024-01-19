Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day, Hatsun Agro Products opened at ₹1159.85 and closed at ₹1160.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1161.25 and a low of ₹1137.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25635.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1231.95 and the 52-week low is ₹786. The BSE volume for the stock was 361 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Hatsun Agro Product share price Live :Hatsun Agro Product closed at ₹1160.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hatsun Agro Product on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 361. The closing price for the stock was ₹1160.7.