Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Hatsun Agro Product stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 1160.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1150.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hatsun Agro Product stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day, Hatsun Agro Products opened at 1159.85 and closed at 1160.7. The stock reached a high of 1161.25 and a low of 1137.6. The market capitalization of the company is 25635.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1231.95 and the 52-week low is 786. The BSE volume for the stock was 361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price Live :Hatsun Agro Product closed at ₹1160.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hatsun Agro Product on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 361. The closing price for the stock was 1160.7.

