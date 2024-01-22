Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product Stocks Plummeting

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product had an opening price of ₹1125.05 and a closing price of ₹1130.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1144.5 and a low of ₹1095.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹24417.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1231.95 and the 52-week low is ₹786. There were 1527 shares traded on the BSE.
The current data for Hatsun Agro Product stock shows that the stock price is ₹1095.5, with a percent change of -3.07 and a net change of -34.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.07% and the net change is a decrease of ₹34.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Wilmar
|364.4
|9.7
|2.73
|578.45
|285.85
|47360.29
|Godrej Industries
|833.0
|16.05
|1.96
|902.65
|395.2
|28041.97
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1095.5
|-34.75
|-3.07
|1231.95
|786.0
|24402.07
|Bikaji Foods International
|576.15
|-0.25
|-0.04
|591.9
|333.0
|14375.51
|Godrej Agrovet
|541.35
|-0.85
|-0.16
|577.0
|391.2
|10402.63
The current day's low price of Hatsun Agro Product stock is ₹1095.25 and the high price is ₹1144.5.
The current stock price of Hatsun Agro Product is ₹1095.5, which represents a decrease of 3.07% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -34.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|-8.97%
|6 Months
|6.26%
|YTD
|-0.69%
|1 Year
|26.05%
The current stock price of Hatsun Agro Product is ₹1095.5, which represents a decrease of 3.07% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -34.75, indicating a downward movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Hatsun Agro Product on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1527. The closing price for the day was ₹1130.25.
