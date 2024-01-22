Hello User
Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product Stocks Plummeting

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Hatsun Agro Product stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -3.07 %. The stock closed at 1130.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1095.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hatsun Agro Product stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hatsun Agro Product Stock Price Today

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product had an opening price of 1125.05 and a closing price of 1130.25. The stock reached a high of 1144.5 and a low of 1095.25. The company has a market capitalization of 24417.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1231.95 and the 52-week low is 786. There were 1527 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price NSE Live :Hatsun Agro Product trading at ₹1095.5, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹1130.25

The current data for Hatsun Agro Product stock shows that the stock price is 1095.5, with a percent change of -3.07 and a net change of -34.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.07% and the net change is a decrease of 34.75.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Wilmar364.49.72.73578.45285.8547360.29
Godrej Industries833.016.051.96902.65395.228041.97
Hatsun Agro Product1095.5-34.75-3.071231.95786.024402.07
Bikaji Foods International576.15-0.25-0.04591.9333.014375.51
Godrej Agrovet541.35-0.85-0.16577.0391.210402.63
22 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hatsun Agro Product stock is 1095.25 and the high price is 1144.5.

22 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price update :Hatsun Agro Product trading at ₹1095.5, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹1130.25

The current stock price of Hatsun Agro Product is 1095.5, which represents a decrease of 3.07% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -34.75.

22 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months-8.97%
6 Months6.26%
YTD-0.69%
1 Year26.05%
22 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price Today :Hatsun Agro Product trading at ₹1095.5, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹1130.25

The current stock price of Hatsun Agro Product is 1095.5, which represents a decrease of 3.07% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -34.75, indicating a downward movement in the stock.

22 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price Live :Hatsun Agro Product closed at ₹1130.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hatsun Agro Product on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1527. The closing price for the day was 1130.25.

