Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product sees a bullish trading session

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product opened at ₹1102 and closed at ₹1097.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1108.6 and a low of ₹1102 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,709.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1231.95 and the 52-week low is ₹786. There were only 24 shares traded on the BSE.
Hatsun Agro Product share price update :Hatsun Agro Product trading at ₹1114, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1097.1
The current stock price of Hatsun Agro Product is ₹1114. The stock has experienced a 1.54% percent change, with a net change of 16.9.
Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Today's Price range
Hatsun Agro Product stock's low price for the day was ₹1102 and the high price was ₹1116.
Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Wilmar
|358.35
|-6.05
|-1.66
|578.45
|285.85
|46573.98
|Godrej Industries
|835.75
|1.15
|0.14
|902.65
|395.2
|28134.54
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1114.0
|16.9
|1.54
|1231.95
|786.0
|24814.16
|Bikaji Foods International
|577.9
|0.9
|0.16
|591.9
|333.0
|14419.18
|Godrej Agrovet
|534.5
|-7.15
|-1.32
|577.0
|391.2
|10271.0
The stock price of Hatsun Agro Product reached a low of ₹1102 and a high of ₹1116 on the current day.
Hatsun Agro Product Live Updates
HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT
HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT
Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.06%
|3 Months
|-11.33%
|6 Months
|3.13%
|YTD
|-3.62%
|1 Year
|22.61%
