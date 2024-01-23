 Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product sees a bullish trading session | Mint
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product sees a bullish trading session
LIVE UPDATES

Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product sees a bullish trading session

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Livemint

Hatsun Agro Product stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 1097.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1114 per share. Investors should monitor Hatsun Agro Product stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hatsun Agro Product Stock Price TodayPremium
Hatsun Agro Product Stock Price Today

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product opened at 1102 and closed at 1097.1. The stock reached a high of 1108.6 and a low of 1102 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 24,709.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1231.95 and the 52-week low is 786. There were only 24 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:24:58 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 11:15:46 AM IST

Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Today's Price range

Hatsun Agro Product stock's low price for the day was 1102 and the high price was 1116.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43:37 AM IST

Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Wilmar358.35-6.05-1.66578.45285.8546573.98
Godrej Industries835.751.150.14902.65395.228134.54
Hatsun Agro Product1114.016.91.541231.95786.024814.16
Bikaji Foods International577.90.90.16591.9333.014419.18
Godrej Agrovet534.5-7.15-1.32577.0391.210271.0
23 Jan 2024, 10:36:02 AM IST

Click here for Hatsun Agro Product Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:19:22 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 10:03:37 AM IST

23 Jan 2024, 09:56:29 AM IST

Hatsun Agro Product Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:36:42 AM IST

Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.06%
3 Months-11.33%
6 Months3.13%
YTD-3.62%
1 Year22.61%
23 Jan 2024, 09:16:24 AM IST

Hatsun Agro Product share price Live :Hatsun Agro Product closed at ₹1097.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hatsun Agro Product on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 24 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1097.1.

