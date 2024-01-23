Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product sees a bullish trading session

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product opened at ₹1102 and closed at ₹1097.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1108.6 and a low of ₹1102 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,709.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1231.95 and the 52-week low is ₹786. There were only 24 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.