Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Hatsun Agro Product stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 1097.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1108 per share. Investors should monitor Hatsun Agro Product stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hatsun Agro Product Stock Price Today

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : The stock price of Hatsun Agro Product opened at 1102 and closed at 1097.1 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1116, while the lowest price was 1101.65. The market capitalization of the company is 24,695.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1231.95 and 786 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price Live :Hatsun Agro Product closed at ₹1097.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product had a volume of 509 shares and closed at a price of 1097.1.

