Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hatsun Agro Product stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 1104.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1103.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hatsun Agro Product stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hatsun Agro Product Stock Price Today

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day, Hatsun Agro Products opened at 1082.8 and closed at 1104.75. The stock reached a high of 1111.1 and a low of 1082.8. The market capitalization of the company is 24,595.37 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1231.95 and the 52-week low is 786. The BSE volume for the day was 419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price Today :Hatsun Agro Product trading at ₹1103.5, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1104.75

The current stock price of Hatsun Agro Product is 1103.5. There has been a negative percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -1.25.

25 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price Live :Hatsun Agro Product closed at ₹1104.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product had a volume of 419 shares and closed at a price of 1104.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.