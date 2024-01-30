Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product Stock Plummets in Trading

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product opened at ₹1103.65 and closed at ₹1108.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1114.6 and a low of ₹1100. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,517.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1231.95 and the 52-week low is ₹786. The BSE volume for the day was 876 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|-13.38%
|6 Months
|6.32%
|YTD
|-3.35%
|1 Year
|24.01%
As of the current data, the stock price of Hatsun Agro Product is ₹1100. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81%, resulting in a net change of -8.95.
On the last day, Hatsun Agro Product had a BSE volume of 876 shares with a closing price of ₹1108.95.
