Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Hatsun Agro Product stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 1108.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1100 per share. Investors should monitor Hatsun Agro Product stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hatsun Agro Product Stock Price Today

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product opened at 1103.65 and closed at 1108.95. The stock reached a high of 1114.6 and a low of 1100. The market capitalization of the company is 24,517.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1231.95 and the 52-week low is 786. The BSE volume for the day was 876 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.67%
3 Months-13.38%
6 Months6.32%
YTD-3.35%
1 Year24.01%
30 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price Today :Hatsun Agro Product trading at ₹1100, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹1108.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Hatsun Agro Product is 1100. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81%, resulting in a net change of -8.95.

30 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Hatsun Agro Product share price Live :Hatsun Agro Product closed at ₹1108.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Hatsun Agro Product had a BSE volume of 876 shares with a closing price of 1108.95.

