Hatsun Agro Product share price Today Live Updates : Hatsun Agro Product Stock Plummets in Trading

Hatsun Agro Product Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hatsun Agro Product opened at ₹1103.65 and closed at ₹1108.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1114.6 and a low of ₹1100. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,517.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1231.95 and the 52-week low is ₹786. The BSE volume for the day was 876 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.