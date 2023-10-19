Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Havells India stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 1340 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1358.85 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India

Havells India opened at 1386.3 and closed at 1384.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1386.3 and a low of 1336 during the day. The market capitalization of Havells India is 83974.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1466 and 1092 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 71178 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Havells India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Havells India today reached a low of 1339 and a high of 1380.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Havells India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Havells India share price update :Havells India trading at ₹1358.85, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1340

The current stock price of Havells India is 1358.85, and it has experienced a 1.41% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 18.85.

19 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Havells India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.64%
3 Months0.09%
6 Months10.26%
YTD21.86%
1 Year6.63%
19 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1353.05, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1340

The stock price of Havells India is currently at 1353.05, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 13.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 13.05.

19 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1384.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Havells India had a trading volume of 71,178 shares on the BSE. The stock closed at a price of 1,384.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.