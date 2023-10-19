Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Soars in Trading Today

Havells India opened at ₹1386.3 and closed at ₹1384.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1386.3 and a low of ₹1336 during the day. The market capitalization of Havells India is ₹83974.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1466 and ₹1092 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 71178 shares.
The stock price of Havells India today reached a low of ₹1339 and a high of ₹1380.
The current stock price of Havells India is ₹1358.85, and it has experienced a 1.41% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of ₹18.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.64%
|3 Months
|0.09%
|6 Months
|10.26%
|YTD
|21.86%
|1 Year
|6.63%
The stock price of Havells India is currently at ₹1353.05, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 13.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 13.05.
On the last day, Havells India had a trading volume of 71,178 shares on the BSE. The stock closed at a price of ₹1,384.1.
