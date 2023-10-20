Hello User
Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Havells India stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 1361.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1346.1 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India

Havells India's stock opened at 1339.95 and closed at 1340 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 1380, while the low was 1339. The company's market capitalization is 84757.71 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1466, and the 52-week low is 1092. The BSE volume for the day was 62022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Havells India October futures opened at 1332.6 as against previous close of 1363.3

Havells India is currently trading at a spot price of 1345.05. The bid price is 1348.5 with a bid quantity of 500 shares, while the offer price is 1349.55 with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,841,500 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Havells India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Havells India share price update :Havells India trading at ₹1346.1, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹1361.65

The current data for Havells India stock shows that the stock price is 1346.1 with a percent change of -1.14% and a net change of -15.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative performance. Investors may interpret this as a potential decline in the value of the stock and may adjust their investment strategies accordingly.

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Havells India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months4.08%
6 Months13.01%
YTD23.89%
1 Year9.13%
20 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1352.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1340

20 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1340 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Havells India had a volume of 62,022 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,340.

