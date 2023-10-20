Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India shares drop in trading today

Havells India's stock opened at ₹1339.95 and closed at ₹1340 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹1380, while the low was ₹1339. The company's market capitalization is ₹84757.71 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1466, and the 52-week low is ₹1092. The BSE volume for the day was 62022 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Havells India is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1345.05. The bid price is ₹1348.5 with a bid quantity of 500 shares, while the offer price is ₹1349.55 with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,841,500 contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Havells India stock shows that the stock price is ₹1346.1 with a percent change of -1.14% and a net change of -15.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative performance. Investors may interpret this as a potential decline in the value of the stock and may adjust their investment strategies accordingly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|4.08%
|6 Months
|13.01%
|YTD
|23.89%
|1 Year
|9.13%
On the last day of trading, Havells India had a volume of 62,022 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,340.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!