Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Stock Declines in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Havells India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 1383.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1365.45 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Stock Price Today

Havells India Share Price Today : Yesterday, Havells India opened at a price of 1389.95 and closed at 1383.85. The stock's high for the day was 1394.85, while the low was 1365.45. The market capitalization of Havells India stands at 85570.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1471.75, and the 52-week low is 1128.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 11666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1365.45, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1383.85

Havells India stock is currently priced at 1365.45, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -18.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as it has declined by 1.33% and dropped by 18.4 points.

23 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1383.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Havells India had a total volume of 11,666 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1383.85.

