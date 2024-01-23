Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Stock Declines in Trading

Havells India Share Price Today : Yesterday, Havells India opened at a price of ₹1389.95 and closed at ₹1383.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹1394.85, while the low was ₹1365.45. The market capitalization of Havells India stands at ₹85570.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1471.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1128.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 11666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Havells India stock is currently priced at ₹1365.45, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -18.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as it has declined by 1.33% and dropped by 18.4 points.
On the last day of trading, Havells India had a total volume of 11,666 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1383.85.
