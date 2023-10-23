Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Havells India opened at ₹1332.55 and closed at ₹1361.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1375.45 and a low of ₹1290.35. The market capitalization of Havells India is currently ₹81,010.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1466 and the 52-week low is ₹1092. The BSE volume for the day was 93749 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Havells India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Havells India reached a low price of ₹1277.95 and a high price of ₹1294 on the current day.

Top active options for Havells India Top active call options for Havells India at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.2 (-35.69%) & ₹0.5 (-54.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Havells India at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.65 (-0.6%) & ₹3.0 (-26.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Havells India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Havells India 1287.05 -5.65 -0.44 1466.0 1092.0 80634.94 Bharat Forge 1070.0 -0.9 -0.08 1147.95 743.0 49817.98 Schaeffler India 3006.0 -73.65 -2.39 3719.2 2554.75 46984.88 Sundram Fasteners 1296.9 -3.85 -0.3 1334.15 871.0 27251.55 SKF India 5135.8 -77.1 -1.48 5528.9 3961.0 25370.85

Havells India October futures opened at 1288.05 as against previous close of 1295.3 Havells India, currently trading at a spot price of 1287.9, has a bid price of 1289.55 and an offer price of 1290.45. The offer quantity stands at 500, while the bid quantity is also 500. The stock has an open interest of 4,350,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Havells India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.05% 3 Months 1.16% 6 Months 6.97% YTD 17.55% 1 Year 6.87%

Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1361.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Havells India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 93,749. The closing price for the stock was ₹1361.65.