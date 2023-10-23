comScore
Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Stock Dips in Trading Today
Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Stock Dips in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Havells India stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1292.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1290.55 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Havells India opened at 1332.55 and closed at 1361.65. The stock reached a high of 1375.45 and a low of 1290.35. The market capitalization of Havells India is currently 81,010.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1466 and the 52-week low is 1092. The BSE volume for the day was 93749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:19:15 AM IST

Havells India share price NSE Live :Havells India trading at ₹1290.55, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1292.7

Havells India stock is currently priced at 1290.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.15, suggesting a decrease of 2.15.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18:07 AM IST

Havells India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Havells India reached a low price of 1277.95 and a high price of 1294 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:15 AM IST

Top active options for Havells India

Top active call options for Havells India at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.2 (-35.69%) & 0.5 (-54.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Havells India at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.65 (-0.6%) & 3.0 (-26.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34:53 AM IST

Havells India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Havells India1287.05-5.65-0.441466.01092.080634.94
Bharat Forge1070.0-0.9-0.081147.95743.049817.98
Schaeffler India3006.0-73.65-2.393719.22554.7546984.88
Sundram Fasteners1296.9-3.85-0.31334.15871.027251.55
SKF India5135.8-77.1-1.485528.93961.025370.85
23 Oct 2023, 10:24:30 AM IST

Havells India share price NSE Live :Havells India trading at ₹1287.1, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1292.7

As of the current data, Havells India stock is priced at 1287.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -5.6, suggesting a decrease of 5.6 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18:20 AM IST

Havells India October futures opened at 1288.05 as against previous close of 1295.3

Havells India, currently trading at a spot price of 1287.9, has a bid price of 1289.55 and an offer price of 1290.45. The offer quantity stands at 500, while the bid quantity is also 500. The stock has an open interest of 4,350,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:15:26 AM IST

Havells India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Havells India stock today was 1277.95 and the high price was 1294.

23 Oct 2023, 09:53:15 AM IST

Havells India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:52:47 AM IST

Havells India share price update :Havells India trading at ₹1289.5, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1292.7

The current data for Havells India stock shows that the price is 1289.5. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, suggesting a decrease of 3.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to have experienced a small decline.

23 Oct 2023, 09:34:23 AM IST

Havells India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.05%
3 Months1.16%
6 Months6.97%
YTD17.55%
1 Year6.87%
23 Oct 2023, 09:25:52 AM IST

Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1290.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1292.7

The current price of Havells India stock is 1290.25. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.45.

23 Oct 2023, 08:17:57 AM IST

Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1361.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Havells India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 93,749. The closing price for the stock was 1361.65.

