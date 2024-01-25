Hello User
Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Havells India stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1305.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1304.15 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Stock Price Today

Havells India Share Price Today : On the last day, Havells India opened at 1300 and closed at 1312.8. The stock had a high of 1322.05 and a low of 1280.2. The market capitalization of Havells India is 81,732.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 1471.75 and a low of 1128.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 37,958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1304.15, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1305.05

Havells India stock is currently trading at a price of 1304.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.9, further confirming the decrease in value. Overall, the stock is showing a slight decline in price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1312.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Havells India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 37,958 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1312.8.

