Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India stock plunges in trading today

Havells India Share Price Today : On the last day, Havells India opened at ₹1300 and closed at ₹1312.8. The stock had a high of ₹1322.05 and a low of ₹1280.2. The market capitalization of Havells India is ₹81,732.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹1471.75 and a low of ₹1128.1. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 37,958 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Havells India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1304.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -0.9, further confirming the decrease in value. Overall, the stock is showing a slight decline in price.
On the last day of trading for Havells India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 37,958 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1312.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!