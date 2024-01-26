Hello User
Havells India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Havells India stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1305.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1291.05 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Stock Price Today

Havells India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Havells India opened at 1311.95 and closed at 1305.05. The stock reached a high of 1311.95 and a low of 1283.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 80,907.91 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1471.75 and a low of 1128.10. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 424,931.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1305.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Havells India had a trading volume of 424,931 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1305.05.

