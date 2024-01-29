Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India stocks surge in trading today

Havells India Share Price Today : Havells India's stock opened at ₹1311.95 and closed at ₹1305.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1311.95 and a low of ₹1283.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Havells India is ₹80,907.91 crores. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹1471.75 and ₹1128.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 424,931 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Havells India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Havells India stock is ₹1290.05, and the high price is ₹1310.

Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1305, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1291.05 The current data for Havells India stock shows that the price is ₹1305, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 13.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% or 13.95 points.

Havells India share price Live :Havells India trading at ₹1307.3, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1291.05 The current data of Havells India stock shows that the stock price is ₹1307.3, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 16.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the actual value. Click here for Havells India News

Top active options for Havells India Top active call options for Havells India at 29 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹43.75 (+10.34%) & ₹11.3 (+2.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Havells India at 29 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹6.65 (-29.63%) & ₹34.5 (-13.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Havells India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Havells India 1306.0 14.95 1.16 1471.75 1128.1 81822.17 Bharat Forge 1206.7 6.6 0.55 1298.5 744.0 56182.58 Schaeffler India 3103.55 -8.75 -0.28 3719.2 2554.75 48509.63 Sundram Fasteners 1261.0 -9.95 -0.78 1334.15 951.5 26497.19 Timken India 3320.0 23.85 0.72 3575.95 2658.7 24972.62

Havells India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Havells India stock today is ₹1290.05 and the high price is ₹1310.

Havells India January futures opened at 1296.85 as against previous close of 1296.85 Havells India's spot price is currently at INR 1301. The bid price is INR 1306.25, while the offer price is INR 1307.6. The offer quantity stands at 1000, whereas the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 4,950,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Havells India Live Updates HAVELLS INDIA More Information

Havells India share price update :Havells India trading at ₹1301.4, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1291.05 The current data for Havells India stock shows that the price is ₹1301.4. There has been a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small gain.

Havells India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.85% 3 Months -9.03% 6 Months -1.86% YTD -5.67% 1 Year 9.31%

Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1300.2, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1291.05 The current data of Havells India stock shows that the price is ₹1300.2. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.15 points.

Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1305.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Havells India had a volume of 424,931 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,305.05.