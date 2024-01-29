 Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India stocks surge in trading today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India stocks surge in trading today

8 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Havells India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 1291.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1305 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Stock Price TodayPremium
Havells India Stock Price Today

Havells India Share Price Today : Havells India's stock opened at 1311.95 and closed at 1305.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1311.95 and a low of 1283.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Havells India is 80,907.91 crores. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1471.75 and 1128.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 424,931 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:23:08 AM IST

Havells India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Havells India stock is 1290.05, and the high price is 1310.

29 Jan 2024, 11:09:08 AM IST

Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1305, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1291.05

The current data for Havells India stock shows that the price is 1305, with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 13.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% or 13.95 points.

29 Jan 2024, 10:43:18 AM IST

Havells India share price Live :Havells India trading at ₹1307.3, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1291.05

The current data of Havells India stock shows that the stock price is 1307.3, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 16.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the actual value.

Click here for Havells India News

29 Jan 2024, 10:41:41 AM IST

Top active options for Havells India

Top active call options for Havells India at 29 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 43.75 (+10.34%) & 11.3 (+2.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Havells India at 29 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 6.65 (-29.63%) & 34.5 (-13.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:40:26 AM IST

Havells India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Havells India1306.014.951.161471.751128.181822.17
Bharat Forge1206.76.60.551298.5744.056182.58
Schaeffler India3103.55-8.75-0.283719.22554.7548509.63
Sundram Fasteners1261.0-9.95-0.781334.15951.526497.19
Timken India3320.023.850.723575.952658.724972.62
29 Jan 2024, 10:10:02 AM IST

Havells India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Havells India stock today is 1290.05 and the high price is 1310.

29 Jan 2024, 10:05:29 AM IST

Havells India January futures opened at 1296.85 as against previous close of 1296.85

Havells India's spot price is currently at INR 1301. The bid price is INR 1306.25, while the offer price is INR 1307.6. The offer quantity stands at 1000, whereas the bid quantity is 500. The stock has an open interest of 4,950,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

Havells India Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:45:17 AM IST

Havells India share price update :Havells India trading at ₹1301.4, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1291.05

The current data for Havells India stock shows that the price is 1301.4. There has been a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small gain.

29 Jan 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

Havells India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.85%
3 Months-9.03%
6 Months-1.86%
YTD-5.67%
1 Year9.31%
29 Jan 2024, 09:17:53 AM IST

Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1300.2, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1291.05

The current data of Havells India stock shows that the price is 1300.2. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.15 points.

29 Jan 2024, 08:25:06 AM IST

Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1305.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Havells India had a volume of 424,931 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,305.05.

