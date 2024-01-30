Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Havells India Share Price Today : On the last day, Havells India opened at ₹1299.75 and closed at ₹1291.05. The stock had a high of ₹1322 and a low of ₹1290.05. The market capitalization of Havells India is ₹82,556.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1471.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1128.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Havells India is currently trading at ₹1317.35. There has been a 2.04% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.63%
|3 Months
|-7.45%
|6 Months
|-1.21%
|YTD
|-3.66%
|1 Year
|12.53%
