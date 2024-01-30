Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Havells India share price Today Live Updates : Havells India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Havells India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 1291.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1317.35 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Stock Price Today

Havells India Share Price Today : On the last day, Havells India opened at 1299.75 and closed at 1291.05. The stock had a high of 1322 and a low of 1290.05. The market capitalization of Havells India is 82,556.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1471.75 and the 52-week low is 1128.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 21,739 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Havells India share price update :Havells India trading at ₹1317.35, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹1291.05

The stock price of Havells India is currently trading at 1317.35. There has been a 2.04% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.3.

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Havells India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.63%
3 Months-7.45%
6 Months-1.21%
YTD-3.66%
1 Year12.53%
30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Havells India share price Today :Havells India trading at ₹1317.35, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹1291.05

The stock price of Havells India has increased by 2.04% or 26.3. As of the current data, the stock is priced at 1317.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Havells India share price Live :Havells India closed at ₹1291.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Havells India had a total volume of 21,739 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,291.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!