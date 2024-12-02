Havells India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹1722.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹1717.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1726.90 and a low of ₹1703.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹107,708.6 crore, Havells has seen a 52-week high of ₹2104.95 and a low of ₹1279.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,691 shares for the day.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1979.0, 15.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|13
|14
|14
|14
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 640 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1726.9 & ₹1703.95 yesterday to end at ₹1715.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.