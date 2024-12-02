Hello User
Havells India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1717.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1715.75 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Havells India opened at 1722.45 and closed slightly lower at 1717.05. The stock reached a high of 1726.90 and a low of 1703.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 107,708.6 crore, Havells has seen a 52-week high of 2104.95 and a low of 1279.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,691 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1979.0, 15.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5443
    Buy12131314
    Hold13141414
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
02 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India volume yesterday was 659 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 958 k

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 640 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India closed at ₹1717.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1726.9 & 1703.95 yesterday to end at 1715.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

