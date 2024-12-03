Havells India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹1737.95 and closed at ₹1717.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1741 and a low of ₹1710 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹109,047.1 crore. Over the past year, Havells has seen a 52-week high of ₹2104.95 and a low of ₹1279.15, with a trading volume of 8,370 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Havells India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1750.67
|Support 1
|1719.67
|Resistance 2
|1761.33
|Support 2
|1699.33
|Resistance 3
|1781.67
|Support 3
|1688.67
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1979.0, 13.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|13
|14
|14
|14
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 512 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1741 & ₹1710 yesterday to end at ₹1740. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend