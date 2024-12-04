Hello User
Havells India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 1739.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1755.2 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Havells India opened at 1747.25 and closed lower at 1739.20. The stock reached a high of 1760.10 and a low of 1739. The company's market capitalization stands at 110,166.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 2104.95 and a 52-week low of 1280.20, with a trading volume of 7,068 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India closed at ₹1739.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1760.1 & 1739 yesterday to end at 1755.2. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

