Havells India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹1747.25 and closed lower at ₹1739.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1760.10 and a low of ₹1739. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹110,166.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2104.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1280.20, with a trading volume of 7,068 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India closed at ₹1739.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1760.1 & ₹1739 yesterday to end at ₹1755.2. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend