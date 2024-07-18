Havells India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . 12:34 PM IST Trade

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 1874.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1863.5 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.