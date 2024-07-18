Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Havells India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 1874.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1863.5 per share. Investors should monitor Havells India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India's stock opened at 1880.1 and closed at 1874.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1889.2, while the low was 1836.65. The market capitalization stood at 115384.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1986.55 and 1233.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 12:34 PM IST Havells India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Havells India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1864.32 and 1838.22 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1838.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1864.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11875.28Support 11845.63
Resistance 21886.22Support 21826.92
Resistance 31904.93Support 31815.98
18 Jul 2024, 12:23 PM IST Havells India Share Price Live Updates: Havells India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Havells India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Havells India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Jul 2024, 12:20 PM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1904.09
10 Days1898.10
20 Days1877.61
50 Days1832.21
100 Days1672.46
300 Days1505.38
18 Jul 2024, 12:14 PM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India trading at ₹1863.5, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹1874.55

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Havells India has broken the first support of 1864.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1848.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1848.6 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 11:50 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -37.20% lower than yesterday

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Havells India until 11 AM is 37.20% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1848.4, down by 1.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

18 Jul 2024, 11:34 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India reached a peak of 1859.95 and a low of 1833.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 1850.58 and 1841.27, suggesting noticeable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing out current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11864.32Support 11838.22
Resistance 21875.18Support 21822.98
Resistance 31890.42Support 31812.12
18 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India closed at ₹1874.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1889.2 & 1836.65 yesterday to end at 1840.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.