Havells India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates : Havells India's stock opened at ₹1880.1 and closed at ₹1874.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1889.2, while the low was ₹1836.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹115384.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1986.55 and ₹1233.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14330 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Havells India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1864.32 and 1838.22 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1838.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1864.32.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1875.28
|Support 1
|1845.63
|Resistance 2
|1886.22
|Support 2
|1826.92
|Resistance 3
|1904.93
|Support 3
|1815.98
Havells India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Havells India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1904.09
|10 Days
|1898.10
|20 Days
|1877.61
|50 Days
|1832.21
|100 Days
|1672.46
|300 Days
|1505.38
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Havells India has broken the first support of ₹1864.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1848.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1848.6 then there can be further negative price movement.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Havells India until 11 AM is 37.20% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1848.4, down by 1.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Havells India Share Price Today Live: Havells India reached a peak of 1859.95 and a low of 1833.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 1850.58 and 1841.27, suggesting noticeable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing out current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1864.32
|Support 1
|1838.22
|Resistance 2
|1875.18
|Support 2
|1822.98
|Resistance 3
|1890.42
|Support 3
|1812.12
Havells India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1889.2 & ₹1836.65 yesterday to end at ₹1840.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.